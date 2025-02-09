Memorial ceremony dedicated to martyrs of Patriotic War held [PHOTOS]

9 February 2025 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

Commemorative ceremonies dedicated to the memory of Asiman Aliyev and Zaur Ismayilzadeh, who rose to the peak of martyrdom for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, were held. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, family members, relatives of the martyrs, fellow cadets, comrades-in-arms, and other guests attended the ceremonies, and the memory of the National Leader of our people Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the speakers reflected on the honorable life and path of our martyrs and spoke about their interest in the military profession, discipline, and responsibility during their studies in secondary school and special educational institutions.

During the ceremonies, they spoke about the successful combat operations conducted by our Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the historic victories achieved, and the heroic examples shown by our brave sons in achieving these glorious victories.

Then, photos and videos reflecting various moments of the lives and activities of our martyrs were shown.

Family members and relatives of our martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown, as well as for always keeping the memory of our martyrs high.

Poems dedicated to the memory of our martyrs and musical works praising patriotism and heroism were performed at the memorial ceremonies.