Azerbaijan's Ombudsman confirms successful municipal elections with no violations [PHOTOS]

30 January 2025

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Sabina Aliyeva, has confirmed that the recent municipal elections held across the country were conducted in a democratic and transparent manner, with no violations observed.

According to Azernews, the Ombudsman provided a statement on January 29, detailing the extensive observations carried out during the elections. A total of 72 employees from the Ombudsman’s office, including staff from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, conducted monitoring at 708 polling stations across 101 electoral districts, including Baku, 37 other cities, and districts, as well as the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army and 16 penitentiary institutions.

Aliyeva emphasized that the necessary conditions for voters were in place at polling stations, in line with the country’s election laws, and no complaints or appeals regarding electoral rights violations were received on election day. Observers interacted with members of precinct election commissions, other observers, and voters, all of whom shared positive feedback about the process.

The Ombudsman noted that the elections were held in accordance with international standards, and citizens’ right to vote was fully upheld. The statement concluded with the affirmation that the municipal elections were free, fair, and orderly.