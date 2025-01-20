President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 35th anniversary of January 20 tragedy [PHOTOS]
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs.
Azernews reports that the President laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
