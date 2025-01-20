Jordanian media publishes articles about January 20 tragedy [PHOTOS]

20 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Articles marking the 35th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy have been published on the website of Jordan's "Petra" State Information Agency, the country's most widely read daily newspapers "Al-Dustour" and "Al-Rai," as well as on popular news portals "Ammon News," "Saraya News," "Jordanzad," and "Nayrouz."

According to Azernews, an article titled "Azerbaijan Commemorates the 35th Anniversary of the 20 January 1990 Tragedy" details the historical crime committed by the military forces of the former Soviet empire in Azerbaijan during the night of January 19-20, 1990. The article emphasizes that this tragedy was a crime against human values, resulting in the killing of innocent people. It highlights the severe moral and material damage inflicted on Azerbaijan during the 20 January events, as well as the violation of all the rights of the Azerbaijani people.

The article also notes that the 20 January tragedy is etched in the memory of the Azerbaijani people as a page of sorrow and grief, yet also of pride and heroism.

It is highlighted that every year, on the anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, the people of Azerbaijan pay deep respect to the memory of their martyrs. They visit the Martyrs' Alley, lay flowers on the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland, and remember their role in the struggle for freedom with gratitude.

Additionally, the article reflects the recent significant development of Azerbaijan-Jordan relations.