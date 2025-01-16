Families of former IDPs return to reconstructed Jabrayil City [PHOTOS]

16 January 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the next migration caravan, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of the republic, was dispatched from the Garadagh district of Baku to the reconstructed city of Jabrayil. This initiative is part of the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories.

Azernews reports that in this stage, 32 families—totaling 153 individuals—have been resettled in Jabrayil city. The residents, returning to their homeland, expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received.

The returnees also extended their heartfelt thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, especially the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation. They prayed for mercy for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

This significant resettlement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Azerbaijani government to restore and revitalize the liberated territories. The Great Return initiative has been making steady progress, with numerous families already resettled and various projects underway to enhance infrastructure and living conditions in these areas.

The comprehensive state care provided to the returning families includes housing, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. These efforts aim to ensure a smooth transition and reintegration into their ancestral lands. The government's commitment to rebuilding and developing these areas is evident in the numerous infrastructure projects, including the construction of new schools, hospitals, and cultural centers.

The returning families, along with thousands of individuals working on various projects, are contributing to the economic revival of the region. These efforts are crucial for establishing a sustainable and thriving community in Jabrayil and other liberated areas.