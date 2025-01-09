Meeting with people's poet Vahid Aziz held at the Ombudsman's office [PHOTOS]

9 January 2025 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A meeting with People's Poet of Azerbaijan, Vahid Aziz, was held at the Ombudsman's Office, bringing together literature and human rights in a meaningful exchange, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva expressed her delight in hosting Vahid Aziz, highlighting his significant contribution to modern Azerbaijani literature. She noted the widespread admiration for his works and wished him continued success in his creative endeavors.

Aliyeva also emphasized the Azerbaijani state's ongoing commitment to promoting national and spiritual values. She recalled the exceptional support provided by National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Azerbaijani culture and literature, which is now being upheld by President Ilham Aliyev. The Ombudsman also commended the efforts of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in preserving and fostering national heritage and cultural values for future generations.

In response, Vahid Aziz expressed his gratitude to Sabina Aliyeva for the thoughtful meeting. He noted the importance of such gatherings, stating that the attention given to figures in science, culture, and art motivates them in their work.

The meeting concluded with Vahid Aziz reciting some of his selected poems, followed by an engaging exchange of views among the participants.