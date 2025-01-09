UN publishes Azerbaijani president's address and conference document

9 January 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has published the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the participants of the second international conference on "The Right of Return: Ensuring Justice for Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia," held in Baku on December 5-6, 2024, Azernews reports.

The final document of the conference was also published as official documents of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

The West Azerbaijan Community issued a statement in response, emphasizing the significance of this development. "The dissemination of the appeal of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants, who has always kept the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands in mind, as an official document of the UN is of particular importance in terms of increasing the profile of the topic of Western Azerbaijan on the international agenda," the statement said. "Similarly, the dissemination of the final document of the conference as an official document of the UN was an effective step in terms of the international acceptance of the Western Azerbaijan Community as a credible organization and the dissemination of the results of the conference to the international community. The dissemination of these documents greatly contributes to the recognition of the aforementioned annual international conference as one of the most important platforms in the international arena in the field of the right of return and international humanitarian law in general."

The statement also highlighted that with the publication of these documents, the number of documents published as official documents of the UN at the initiative of the Community has now reached ten.

The Western Azerbaijan Community reaffirmed its commitment to continue advocating for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of displaced Azerbaijanis at international organizations. "The community once again calls on the Armenian government to abandon the policy of racial discrimination initiated by its predecessors, to fulfill its obligations under international law, to create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis, and to initiate a dialogue with the Western Azerbaijani Community to this end," the statement concluded.