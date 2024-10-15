Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman urges int’l action after landmine explosion in Gazakh

15 October 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has raised concerns over a recent landmine explosion in Gushchu Ayrim village, located in the Gazakh district, Azernews reports.

In a statement addressed to the international community, the Ombudsman highlighted the tragic incident that occurred on October 14, where a civilian was injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine.

“Since the Second Garabagh War, over 380 individuals have fallen victim to landmines, and this tragic statistic continues to grow,” the statement read.

The Ombudsman criticized Armenia for not providing accurate maps of minefields in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, stating that this failure endangers lives, delays the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and hampers reconstruction efforts.

“The explosion of these mines also leads to environmental damage, including water and air pollution, soil degradation, and an overall ecological crisis,” the statement continued.

The Ombudsman called on the international community to apply serious pressure on Armenia to release precise minefield maps and to take firm action against Armenia’s ongoing military and environmental crimes, humanitarian law violations, and “mine terror.”

---

