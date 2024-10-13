Forum of Azerbaijani students studying in France held in Paris [PHOTOS]

13 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The next Forum of Azerbaijani students studying in France was held at the Culture Center in Paris with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and the organization of the "ALIM" Scientific Association.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about the further rise and strengthening of Azerbaijan's international reputation and weight, and regional leadership role at the Forum held within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" declared in our country by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev. He conveyed to the students the geopolitical and geoeconomic position of our country in the region and the world. Speaking about the geopolitical interests of the great powers and their prejudices against our country, the ambassador spoke about the independent foreign policy of Azerbaijan. Speaking about Azerbaijan's national priority for socio-economic development, the ambassador noted that one of them is defined as "a country of clean environment and green growth", and according to that priority, work is being carried out in this direction.

The ambassador said that the unanimous decision to hold such a prestigious event as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan reflects the great respect and trust of the international community in our country. It is the moral duty of every Azerbaijani to convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community.

The consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France, Nargiz Taghizadeh, gave information about consular affairs and answered the students' questions.

The chairman of the "Alim" Scientific Association, Gunel Safarova, briefed the history and activity of the association.

Within the framework of the forum, Azerbaijani students studying for a doctorate in France, Ulvi Bagiyev, Kubra Bayramova, and Said Pashayev, made presentations on the topic "Solidarity for the sake of a green world". They talked about global warming, the volume of carbon emissions and their impact on the climate, renewable energy sources and potential of Azerbaijan, green energy sources in our territories freed from occupation, and steps taken for the sake of a "Green World".

It is worth noting that Azerbaijani students studying for master's and doctoral degrees at various French universities participated in the forum.

