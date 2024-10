5 October 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Member of the National Assembly Ramil Hasan will participate in the OSCE Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw, Azernews reports.

The deputy will travel to Poland on October 6 to attend the conference. Current issues regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms in the OSCE region will be discussed at the event.

The trip will conclude on October 9.

