Ombudsman: Global climate change poses challenges for human rights protection

2 October 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Global climate change not only has a significant negative impact on the environment, sustainable development, and social welfare but also creates substantial challenges in terms of human rights protection and provision.

Azernews reports that Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), highlighted these concerns during her speech at the International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen.

Aliyeva noted that the effects of climate change, which can lead to environmental crises, are not confined to one country or region.

"Strengthening cooperation at the local, regional, and international levels to address environmental issues—such as clean water, sanitation, combating climate change, and protecting marine and land ecosystems—reflected in the UN Sustainable Development Goals is essential. Environmental rights, an integral part of human rights, require further improvement in promotion, protection, and provision mechanisms."

She also underscored that the environmental damage caused to Garabagh by Armenia's military aggression constitutes an international crime of ecocide against Azerbaijan.

"Armenia’s mine terrorism in our territories threatens lives and health, hinders the safe return of former internally displaced persons, obstructs restoration and construction efforts in the region, and disrupts the ecological balance. Since the end of the Second Garabagh War on November 10, 2020, there have been 379 landmine victims, including 359 children and 38 women. Additionally, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Station, which is technically outdated and unfit for operation, continues to pose a serious environmental hazard."

---

