Community urges global support for return of expelled Azerbaijanis

19 September 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement marking the anniversary of the anti-terrorist measures implemented in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The statement declares: “Today marks one year since the implementation of anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. With this measure, Azerbaijan has ended a long-standing injustice that lasted over thirty years and fully restored the country’s sovereignty. This decisive action put an end to Armenia's persistent efforts to undermine Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, upholding the supremacy of international law.

The systemic struggle, which began with the return to power of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993, was successfully concluded under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. This thirty-year struggle, culminating in a complete victory, symbolizes the unity of the Azerbaijani people and state.

Azerbaijan’s actions have not only served its national interests but also upheld international justice principles. This represents a rare triumph of truth and justice in a world often marked by chaos and injustice.

Regrettably, some foreign forces are attempting to portray these achievements negatively and rekindle tensions. We call on these forces to respect international law and support sustainable peace in the region.

We urge all nations to recognize this significant victory of justice and support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes, thereby closing this painful chapter of history with dignity.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz