Fast Laps and Fierce Rivalries: Highlights from F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 [PHOTOS]

The City of Winds has successfully hosted the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, Azernews reports.

The Baku race marked its eighth occurrence and was part of the 24 races included in the new season.

With its distinctive street circuit that meandered through Baku's historical landmarks, fans experienced thrilling moments as drivers tackled sharp corners and long straights, all set against a backdrop of some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.

Ceremonial Opening

Before the main race, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sung by Nadir Rustamli, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022.

The anthem was performed in a classical style, and the stage design resembled an opening carpet motif. Inspired by the simple patterns of "Khan Garabagh" carpets, the stage reflected Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. After the opening, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 was officially started.

In the Formula 1 race, a total of 10 teams, each comprising two drivers, competed against each other. The drivers completed 51 laps around the Baku City Circuit over the course of two hours to determine the winner.

The 6-kilometre circuit, which operates in an anticlockwise direction, was designed by the famous German architect Hermann Tilke. The track starts from Freedom Square and winds around the Government House to reach the Maiden Tower, completing a 2.2-kilometer loop around the Old City before exiting to Neftchiler Avenue and finishing at the starting point.

The widest part of the track measures 13 metres, while the narrowest sections around the Old City, particularly at turns 7 and 8, are 7.6 metres wide.

Race Results

After a tense sporting battle lasting nearly two hours, Oscar Piastri, the Australian driver of McLaren, emerged as the winner of the Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished in second place, while George Russell (Mercedes) secured third.

Following this, the award ceremony for the winners of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held.

Awards Presentation

The trophies were presented by the Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, Eldar Azizov, Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Anar Alakbarov, President of the International Automobile Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem; and Qatar Airways Vice President Africa, Hendrik du Preez.

Azerbaijan's Motorsport History

Azerbaijan has been hosting the world's most prestigious motorsport competition since 2016. The first Formula 1 race held in the country was called the European Grand Prix, in which German driver Nico Rosberg took first place.

In subsequent years, Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Perez (Mexico), and Max Verstappen (Netherlands) have all triumphed over their rivals to reach the highest step of the podium. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment and Experiences for F1 Fans

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 also offered fans not only exhilarating car races but also an entire weekend full of exciting entertainment options.

Ticket holders for the four-day event had the chance not only to watch the race but also to participate in a pit lane tour and enjoy concerts from world-renowned artists like Will Smith, Black Coffee, and J Balvin.

