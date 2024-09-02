Azernews.Az

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated athlete Said Najafzade on Paralympic victory [PHOTO]

2 September 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Said Najafzade on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

“I congratulate athlete Said Najafzade on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! Our athlete, who demonstrated professionalism and determination, has fulfilled the hopes of Azerbaijani fans! I sincerely congratulate the champion and wish him continued success!” the post reads.

