First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated athlete Said Najafzade on Paralympic victory [PHOTO]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Said Najafzade on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
“I congratulate athlete Said Najafzade on winning a gold medal
at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! Our athlete, who
demonstrated professionalism and determination, has fulfilled the
hopes of Azerbaijani fans! I sincerely congratulate the champion
and wish him continued success!” the post reads.
---
