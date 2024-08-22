Meeting with guests from Finland held at State Committee [PHOTOS]

22 August 2024 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting with Finnish guests was held at the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the Chairman of the State Committee, Rovshan Rzayev, told the guests about the state policy implemented in the field of working with refugees and internally displaced persons in our country, the difficulties faced by our compatriots who were displaced from their native lands as a result of the Armenian occupation, the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to solve their problems, as well as the issues that arose after the Patriotic War. informed about the situation, the progress, and the prospects of the return to the territories freed from occupation.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that President Ilham Aliyev took great care of former refugees and IDPs, took large-scale measures to improve their living conditions and strengthen their social protection, that major reconstruction works are currently being carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of our head of state, and that IDPs are living voluntarily, safely, and with dignity. It was reported that the return to their native land has begun. Besides, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva treats all issues related to former refugees and internally displaced persons with special care and always supports the solution of their problems.

The guests were also informed about the successful implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return, the resettlement of 8,000 people in the newly built and restored settlements in the territories freed from occupation. It was also brought to attention that the danger of mines and unexploded military ammunition planted by Armenians in those areas is a serious obstacle to their return.

Then Jan Eric Enestam, a professor of the University of Helsinki, pointed out that he was a guest in our country for the second time, that he encountered fundamental changes compared to the first time he came - in the 1980s, and that the development and progress in our country surprised the delegation as a whole. The Finnish guest noted that forced displacement was also experienced in the history of his country, Azerbaijan's experience is more difficult and responsible, and the volume of work carried out in the territories freed from occupation is commendable.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the delegation that visited our country at the invitation of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the organisation and support of the Finland-Azerbaijan Friendship Society included Finnish parliament member Mikko Polvinen, director of the Finnish, Russian, and Eastern European Research Centre at the Alexander Institute Markku Kansgapuro, "Hymy" magazine's deputy editor Antero Eerola, chairman of the management board of "JE Enestam AB" consulting company Jan Erik Enestam, former deputy head of the Finnish delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Western European Union Jaako Laakso were represented. Chairman of Finland-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Tarana Nazarova, also participated in the meeting.

