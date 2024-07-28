President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Peru

28 July 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Segarra on the occasion of the national holiday of Peru - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Peru - Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Peru relations in the spirit of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples, and continue our cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of multilateral institutions.

On such a remarkable day, I wish You robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and friendly people of Peru everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 July 2024

---

