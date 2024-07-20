Uzbekistan's Cinema Days to be held in Baku

20 July 2024 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Days of Uzbek Cinema will be held in our country from July 20 to 23, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Film Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Ministry.

To mark this occasion, a delegation led by Avazkhon Tadjikhanov, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Alisher Khocayev, Deputy General Director of the "Uzbekkino" National Agency, will participate in the events hosted in Baku.

Today, the opening ceremony of the cinema days will take place at the Nizami Cinema Center. The feature film "Evrilish" ("Evolution") will be screened during the ceremony. On July 21, at 2:00 p.m., moviegoers will enjoy the films "Yasha, xotin" ("Live, Wife") and "Sudya" ("Judge") at 4:00 p.m. On July 23, at 11:00 a.m., the movie "Bahodir" will be shown.

Admission to the sessions is free.

---

