Community condemns Armenian NGOs for religious radicalism and anti-Azerbaijan sentiment

12 July 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The non-governmental organization Christian Solidarity International, known for its religious radicalism and Azerbaijanophobic position, abused the platform of the UN Human Rights Council and held another anti-Azerbaijani event. At the event, former Armenian Foreign Minister and radical nationalist Vartan Oskanian made a speech questioning the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijan Community, as it said in a statement.

“The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the abuse of the UN platform by elements that promote religious radicalism and nationalism and oppose peace in the region. The community also calls on the Armenian government not to allow the destructive activities of people like Oskanian who oppose the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the statement added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz