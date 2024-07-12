Azerbaijan & Hungary discusses possibilities of cooperation in field of agriculture

12 July 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The delegation led by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov is on an official visit to Hungary, Azernews reports citing the Ministry.

During the visit, the minister met with Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy.

The meeting was attended by representatives from both the ministry and companies operating in the agricultural sector. They discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in agriculture. So far, Mammadov has addressed topics including the transfer of modern agricultural technologies, specialist training, the involvement of young Azerbaijani specialists in long-term experience programs in Hungary, the continuation of cooperation in animal husbandry (particularly embryo transfer), the study of Hungarian poultry farming practices, and the initiation of cooperation in this field. He also noted the agreement to establish closer relations between entrepreneurs from both countries. Emphasis was placed on the importance of further expanding agricultural relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, with particular importance given to the activities of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Working Group in agriculture.

Given the economic potential of both countries, the Azerbaijani side highlighted the need to diversify trade relations and increase trade turnover. Mammadov invited his Hungarian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan and to observe the large-scale efforts being made to restore, reconstruct, and create necessary infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation.

In response, Nagy acknowledged that Hungary is a friendly nation and expressed interest in developing partnership relations across all fields. He noted the importance of strengthening trade relations and expanding agricultural cooperation. Nagy accepted the invitation with pleasure and confirmed that he would visit Azerbaijan in the near future.

