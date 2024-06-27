West Azerbaijani pastries captivate audience in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

27 June 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nakhchivan has gathered dozens of sweet lovers at the event held as part of the 2nd Festival-Congress "Return to Western Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The festival of sweets was organised by the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) within the framework of the grant project "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan".

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Batabat, a mountain lake in the Shahbuz region, nestled at an impressive altitude of 2113 meters above sea level amidst scenic alpine meadows, the event was a feast for the senses.

The project "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan" had previously captivated audiences in Baku, Ganja, and Ismayilli.

The guests were presented with the books "Pearls of Garabagh Cuisine", "Regional Cuisine of the Iravan Khanate," "Dolma in Azerbaijani Cuisine and 381 Recipes", which garnered acclaim as the best cookbook worldwide in 2023.

The stand of Nakhchivan State University, along with the Iravan stand, proudly displayed a variety of West Azerbaijani sweets, showcasing traditional recipes like shakar-lukum and goyjey badambura.

These delicacies, meticulously restored by the National Culinary Association, made their debut at the festival, captivating the palates of attendees and sparking widespread interest.

At the scientific congress "Return to West Azerbaijan", teachers and students, as well as other participants who prepared West Azerbaijani sweets, were awarded certificates and diplomas.

President of the National Culinary Association, Honoured Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov, made scientific reports "Sweet Dishes of Iravan" and "Sweet Dishes of Western Azerbaijan", prepared jointly with project leader Aynura Amiraslanova.

