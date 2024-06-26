Official reception held in Brussels to celebrate Azerbaijan-NATO partnership

26 June 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

An official reception and photo exhibition were held at NATO headquarters in Brussels to mark the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and the 106th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by Azerbaijan's representation to NATO, began with the playing of the Azerbaijani National Anthem. Attendees included the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, the Deputy Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, senior officials from NATO's International and Military Headquarters, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), NATO Support and Supply Agency, as well as NATO ambassadors, military representatives from member and partner countries and members of the diplomatic corps.

Jafar Huseynzade, head of Azerbaijan's delegation to NATO, highlighted the historical role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in building Azerbaijan's army and fostering its partnership with NATO. He emphasized that forming this partnership during the early years of Azerbaijan's independence was a crucial decision in the country's foreign and security policy. He also praised President Ilham Aliyev for continuing this visionary policy, leading to the development of one of the world's strongest armies.

Huseynzade noted Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty under President Ilham Aliyev, ending separatism and foreign military presence, which he described as unprecedented in conflict resolution. He mentioned the resolution of the long-standing conflict with Armenia, contributing to regional stability and prosperity, and enhancing Euro-Atlantic security.

He emphasized the intensified cooperation and high-level dialogue with NATO, citing President Ilham Aliyev's visit to NATO headquarters in December 2021 and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's visit to Baku in March 2023 as milestones in the partnership. He also noted Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO on energy security, green energy exports, climate change, and COP29.

Col. Agaverdi Guliyev, Azerbaijan's military representative to the NATO Military Committee, discussed the development of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and their commitment to peace and security at both national and international levels.

NATO representatives, including Xavier Colomina and Lieutenant General Andrew Rohling, spoke at the event. Colomina called the establishment of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership a historic step and emphasized the strong political dialogue and practical cooperation between the two. Rohling highlighted Azerbaijan's active engagement in NATO operations and its contributions to peacekeeping, particularly the critical evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The photo exhibition showcased the 30-year Azerbaijan-NATO relationship, featuring significant moments such as Heydar Aliyev's contributions, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to NATO headquarters, and NATO Secretary General's visit to Azerbaijan. The exhibition was well-received by participants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz