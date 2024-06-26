Right West Azerbaijanis' return discussed at OSCE meeting [PHOTOS]

26 June 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Malahat Ibrahimgızı, the president of the Women's Council of Western Azerbaijan Society and a deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the third supplementary session on human rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on "Integrity, non-discrimination, and gender equality," held on June 24-25 in Vienna, the capital of Austria. Azernews reports.

M. Ibrahimqızı spoke at the event on behalf of the Western Azerbaijan Society. In her speech, she provided detailed information about the Western Azerbaijan Society, its agenda, and the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, emphasizing that ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia and the prevention of Western Azerbaijanis from returning to their homes constitute violations of integrity and non-discrimination. As the president of the Women's Council, she highlighted that the Western Azerbaijan Society respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states and underscored that the main mission of the Society is to promote the fundamental human right of the return of Western Azerbaijanis.

It should be noted that the event, organized by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE, involved participation from official representatives of OSCE participating states and civil society representatives, focusing on promoting human rights issues.

