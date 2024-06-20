People's Artist Frangiz Alizade shares her music experience [PHOTOS]

20 June 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has organised a meeting with Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade, as part of the project "Face to Face" (Üzbəüz), Azernews reports.

The evening was held as part of a series of events to mark the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

Honoured Artist, Professor Khajar Babayeva hailed Frangiz Alizade's contribution to Azerbaijani culture and musical art. She noted that composer successfully promotes national music on the international arena.

Frangiz Alizade has been composing music since a young age and has achieved a number of international successes.

One of the first in the former USSR to perform piano works by classics of the 20th-century musical avant-garde.

Her musical works are performed by internationally acclaimed musicians and orchestras, including Yo-Yo Ma, Hilary Hann, David Geringas, Alexander Ivashkin and Kronos Quartet.

Along with Azerbaijan, Frangiz Alizade was engaged in teaching activities in foreign countries; she played a special role in the formation of a large number of musicians.

Frangiz Alizade spoke about the milestones of her creative activity, the development of the modern school of composition and classical music, and answered questions from those gathered.

Note that the project "Face to Face" features meetings with famous personalities working in various fields of culture.

The guests of the project have an opportunity to share their experience and success with others.

