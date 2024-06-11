FM Bayramov meets with his German counterpart [PHOTO]

11 June 2024 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met Tuesday with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock as part of his working visit to the country, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministers noted they place great importance on Azerbaijan-Germany relations, expressing willingness to further these ties.

The FMs emphasized that there are further opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. They pointed out the successful co-organization of the “Petersberg Climate Dialogue” as well as the importance of the ongoing Bonn Climate Change Conference.

Highlighting the current realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov talked about the challenges and opportunities of the peace process. He described the ongoing claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the Armenian Constitution as an obstacle to signing the peace treaty.

During the meeting, the two exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual concern.

