Representatives of Ombudsman`s Office meet with persons repatriated from Syria

On June 4 of this year, 6 Azerbaijani citizens, including 5 children and 1 woman, detained in camps located in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, were repatriated to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Ombudsman met with those repatriates placed in the social service institution of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, got acquainted with the social service provided to them on the spot, and investigated the status of their rights.

During the meeting with the repatriates, their socio-psychological condition was evaluated, their problems and needs were studied, and recommendations were made regarding the protection of their rights.

The representatives of the ombudsman were informed about the measures taken and planned for the rehabilitation of repatriates by the head of the enterprise and its employees.

