Great Return: Another caravan sets forth on way to Lachin [PHOTOS]

31 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Great Return to the lands of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, freed from occupation, continues.

According to the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the next migration caravan has been sent to the city of Lachin under the "Great Return" program.

According to Azernews, the next migration caravan consisting of families temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in different areas of the republic left on May 31 from Garadagh district of Baku city. At this stage, another 20 families - 68 people - were moved to Lachin city. Thus far, 513 families, i.e. 1906 people, have been permanently settled in the city of Lachin.

As a result of the victory won by the brave Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar Ilham Aliyev, it was possible for IDPs to return to their homeland voluntarily, safely and with dignity after 30 years. Residents of Lachin, who returned to their homeland, thanked President Ilham Aliyeva and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care. They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers and officers, who saved our land from occupation, and wished mercy to our martyrs who died on this road, and patience to their families.

