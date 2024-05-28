Doha conveys its congratulations to Azerbaijan on occasion of Independence Day [PHOTOS]

28 May 2024 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

In Doha, the capital city of Qatar, three-color lighting reflecting the Azerbaijani flag on the buildings on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan has attracted attention in the city.

According to Azernews, Doha expressed its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Independence Day.

Recall that the diplomatic relations between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Qatar were established on September 14, 1994. The Embassy of The Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar and the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan was opened in 2007.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz