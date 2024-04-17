Azerbaijan to prepare action plan on election of Shusha as Youth Capital of OIC - order

17 April 2024 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures related to the designation of the city of Shusha as the "Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation” for 2024.

At the 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, held on November 10, 2023, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, was unanimously selected as the 10th host city of the International Program of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation "Youth Capital 2024".

According to the presidential Order, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is assigned to prepare and execute an Action Plan regarding the designation of Shusha as the "Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation" for 2024, and to address other issues arising from this order.

