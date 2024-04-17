Azerbaijan Army neutralises Quadrocopter in direction of Tovuz district, Def Ministry [PHOTOS]

17 April 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The quadrocopter attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region was detected, neutralised, and seized thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosed locations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, and assorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenian separatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts by Armenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations within Azerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Army conducted swift anti-terrorist operations, resulting in the disarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently, leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought to Baku, where they were lawfully detained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz