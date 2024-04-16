Azerbaijan, Turkiye exchange mutual experience in field of military information

16 April 2024 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

A meeting with the delegation of the Press and Public Relations Consultancy of the Ministry of National Defence of Turkiye was held at the Training and Education Centre of the Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry

According to the report by the ministry, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, made a broad report on the communication strategy of the Ministry, which was approved by the relevant decision of the Minister of Defence, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov. He also spoke about the successes achieved in the field of information in the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army, the subsequent military operations, and the measures taken to combat disinformation.

At the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the organisation of strategic communication, including press and public relations work in the armies of both countries, and the prospects for the development of joint cooperation in the field of military information were discussed.

Later, the Turkish representatives got acquainted with the activities of the Press Service, Military Publishing House, "Azərbaycan Ordusu" newspaper editorial office, and the Centre for Documentary and Educational Films of the Azerbaijan Army.

---

