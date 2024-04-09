Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting [PHOTO]

9 April 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

On April 8th, Prime Minister Ali Asadov presided over another session of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, Azernews reports.

The meeting's agenda encompassed discussions on the current status and future policy directions regarding macroeconomic and financial stability. This included key areas such as monetary policy, the advancement of the banking and insurance sectors, agricultural food production, food security, land use efficiency, agricultural exports, challenges and objectives for 2024-2030, initiatives pertaining to Islamic finance (banking), and the implementation of an Artificial Intelligence-based Automated Risk Analysis System in the Customs Clearance Platform, among other topics.

During the session, reports were presented by Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, and Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli.

Ultimately, the meeting participants reached decisions on the matters discussed, issuing instructions to the relevant authorities.

