State Committee holds training for colleagues with support of ADA University [PHOTOS]

Ulviyya Shahin

A training session was conducted with the support of ADA University at the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the training session was dedicated to presentation methodology and data collection methods.

Besides, the purpose of the training was to enhance the knowledge and skills of colleagues from various structural departments of the committee in data collection and conducting surveys.

Moderated by Anar Valiyev, a lecturer at ADA University, the training provided both practical and theoretical insights into the types of information, quality indicators, and basic tools used in conducting surveys.

Discussions relevant to the topic were held during the training, and questions from committee colleagues were addressed.

It is envisaged to continue the series of trainings on relevant topics in the future.

