Business owners in Azerbaijan to benefit from preferential loans for "green projects"

5 April 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Business owners can benefit from preferential loans from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) for "green projects", Azernews reports.

According to the Fund, "green projects" are identified as priority directions for the current year within the framework of the EDF's preferential credit mechanism.

Business initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in production and technological development, or supporting the use of clean energy, are considered "green projects".

Examples of such projects include initiatives in energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, recycling, water conservation, transportation and sustainable mobility, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy.

