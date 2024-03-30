Universal Postal Union issues special postage stamp dedicated to academician Zarifa Aliyeva [PHOTO]

30 March 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

In March 2024, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) launched the campaign "#WomenHistoryMonth" and "Shestamps", becoming the first campaign featuring philatelic products dedicated to famous and prominent women from around the world, Azernews reports.

The next issue of UPU is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding scientist of Azerbaijan, Honored scientist, doctor of medical sciences, professor, full member of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences.

The official website of the UPU posted detailed information highlighting professional activity of the outstanding ophthalmologist, Zarifa Aliyeva, who has made significant contributions to the development of ophthalmology in Azerbaijan.

