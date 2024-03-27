Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted people to Uzbekistan

27 March 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan has extradited two people sought internationally to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is reported that the extradition of citizens of Uzbekistan, born in 1985, Siyavush Khalimovich Hasanov, and born in 1990, Sarvar Kamolitdinovich Abdurakhimov, to face criminal responsibility was ensured by the Prosecutor General's Office of that state, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Siyavush Hasanov and Sarvar Abdurakhimov, accused of committing embezzlement according to the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan and subject to international search, were detained on March 6 of the current year at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and taken into custody pending extradition proceedings.

They were handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan under the supervision of the Special Convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

