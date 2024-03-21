FM Bayramov gives speech at Nuclear Energy Summit in Belgium [PHOTOS]

21 March 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated and spoke at the Nuclear Energy Summit held for the first time as part of his business trip to the Kingdom of Belgium.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released information about this.

It was noted that during the speech, issues of cooperation with Azerbaijan's International Atomic Energy Agency (AEBA) were touched upon, as well as the position of our country on the topic of the event was brought to attention.

In the speech, it was stated that the reflection of nuclear energy as one of the methods "to reduce greenhouse gas emissions" in the Global Stocktake Report of the 28th session (COP28) of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an important result of global efforts towards the safe use of nuclear power. It was noted.

In this regard, it was pointed out that AEBA's activities aimed at studying the environmental effects of nuclear energy, including initiatives such as "Atoms4Climate", are commendable.

Touching on the future prospects of technical cooperation with AEBA in the field of using nuclear technologies, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the importance of the next "Country Framework Program" framework document intended for Azerbaijan in the field of Technical Cooperation with AEBA, which is in the process of completion in this direction.

Giving detailed information about Azerbaijan's experience of using nuclear technologies at the national level, the minister pointed out that together with AEBA, we are working on researching the possibility of applying nuclear technology to the field of combating the mine threat, which is one of the most important challenges for our country.

It was emphasized that our priority in this field is to pay special attention to nuclear safety during the investigation of the possibilities of using nuclear energy.

Within the framework of our presidency of COP29, it was brought to attention that we will keep the nuclear safety factor in the forefront, along with promoting the attraction of resources for the accessible use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes in the field of combating climate change.

Confidence was expressed that AEBA's possible contribution to the efforts in these directions will play an important role.

