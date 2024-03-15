Azerbaijan, Iran discuss restoration of historic Khudafarin bridge [PHOTOS]

15 March 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan and Iran discussed the restoration of the historic Khudafarin bridge, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The sides also discussed the implementation of Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and HPPs, Ordubad HPP projects, and the establishment of an energy bridge between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

"In Tehran, we had a fruitful limited and expanded meetings with my colleague Ali Akbar Mehrabian on the energy cooperation development between the two countries," he added.

