UN representative commends Azerbaijan's exemplary efforts in Refugee, IDP crisis management

14 March 2024 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with visiting Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Ruven Menikdiwela, Azernews reports.

The meeting centered on the cooperation with the UNHCR and the current situation in the region.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of joint projects with the UNHCR aimed at addressing the humanitarian consequences of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. These projects aim to improve the living conditions of Azerbaijani citizens who became refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the ongoing restoration and construction projects in the liberated territories.

Describing the "Great Return" Program aimed at ensuring the dignified return of Azerbaijani citizens to the de-occupied territories as one of the main priorities for the country, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed the country`s eagerness towards continuing cooperation with the UNHCR in a number of domains.

Additionally, Minister Bayramov discussed the preparations for COP29 and mentioned the possibility of organizing joint events with the UNHCR.

Ruven Menikdiwela, in her turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan serves as one of the exemplary countries in addressing the challenge of refugees and IDPs. She expressed the UNHCR's willingness to provide support within the framework of IDP return initiatives during the current post-conflict period.

