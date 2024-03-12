Azerbaijani, Kazakh Presidents visit Shusha [PHOTOS]

12 March 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have visited the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The heads of state viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation. The Presidents were briefed on the master plan of the city of Shusha.

The heads of state visited the Natavan Spring and viewed “Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh” exhibition at the Creative Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Presidents made a tour of the Saatli Mosque, House-Museum of Bulbul, Jidir Duzu plain and the Yasaman Hotel consisting of three residential buildings built in the style of the Karabakh architectural school of the mid-19th century.

---

