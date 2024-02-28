State Department gives no comment on Berlin meeting between Baku and Yerevan

28 February 2024 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. State Department has not commented on the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, which is scheduled to be held in the German capital Berlin, Azernews reports.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller left the issue relevant to him unexplained and limited himself to calling on the sides to "reach a long-term agreement."

"The foreign ministers will meet tomorrow (today) in Berlin. I know that the Secretary of State [Anthony Blinken] has been waiting for them here in Washington since December. Does this mean the end of the Washington process? Beyond that, what are your expectations for tomorrow's meeting?" - a journalist asked the spokesman at the briefing.

"I don't have any statements, but we continue to urge both sides to try to reach a solid, long-term agreement," Miller replied.

As a reminder, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will meet in the German capital Berlin on February 28-29.

