Various weapons found in Khankandi kindergarten's basement [PHOTOS]

27 February 2024 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Drones, 29 automatic weapons, and 416 grenades were found in Khankandi kindergarten's basement, Azernews reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

It was noted that 1 drone, 1 tripod drone, 29 automatic weapons of different brands, 4 pistols, 27 rifles, 416 grenades, 113 lighters, 113 explosives, 1178 cartridge combs, 8508 cartridge cases, 24320 cartridges of different calibres, 30 primers, 3 telescopic sights, 10-night vision devices, 50 communication devices, 34 bayonets, 57 gas masks, 4 binoculars, 4 pencils, and other ammunition were found and seized.

Recall that, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a large number of different types of weapons and ammunition have been discovered in Garabagh. The information stated that most of the weapons were hidden in the basements of schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

It is confirmed that the discovered weapons belong to the separatist groups existing in Garabagh until September 2023, and that they intend to commit various armed provocations against Azerbaijan in the territory of Garabagh.

---

