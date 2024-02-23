Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss expansion of export of non-oil Azerbaijani products

23 February 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Latvia have discussed directions for the expansion of non-oil Azerbaijani exports, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister Sahib Mammadov met with Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Latvia, Normunds Shmits.

At the meeting, the role of mutual visits and high-level meetings in the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia was noted. Information was given about economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the favourable investment environment, and applied concessions.

It was stated that Latvian companies have wide opportunities for cooperation in the restoration and reconstruction of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, in projects implemented in industrial parks, in the Alyat Free Economic Zone, as well as in other economic spheres.

At the meeting, the sides discussed directions for the expansion of trade and economic relations, including the export of non-oil and gas products produced in Azerbaijan, participation in joint projects, agriculture, alternative energy, food security, and other topics, and exchanged views on cooperation in these directions.

Recall that according to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in January 2024, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $464.5 k to Latvia and imported goods worth over $1.693 mln.

