Training Course for Tank and Combat Vehicle Crews held in Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

19 February 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Training Course for Tanks and Combat Vehicle Crews is held in the Azerbaijan Army, following the training plan of the current year, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The personnel performed the tasks of managing tanks and combat vehicles for various purposes by overcoming natural and artificial obstacles in the course where the young soldiers of the mechanic-driver and pointer-operator specialties were involved.

To further improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel, all kinds of conditions have been created in the course.

