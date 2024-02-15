German Chancellor sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal German Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Esteemed Mr. President,
I congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Germany remains ready to support Azerbaijan on the pathway of modernization and the strengthening of legal state structures.
I am happy that we will meet at the Munich Security Conference.
I wish you success in your presidential endeavors.
Respectfully,
Olaf Scholz
Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany"
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz