German Chancellor sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal German Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President,

I congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Germany remains ready to support Azerbaijan on the pathway of modernization and the strengthening of legal state structures.

I am happy that we will meet at the Munich Security Conference.

I wish you success in your presidential endeavors.

Respectfully,

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany"

