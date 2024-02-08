Iranian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

8 February 2024 00:42 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his recent victory in the snap presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Honorable Mr. President,

I convey to you my most sincere congratulations on the successful presidential election held in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the re-election of Your Excellency as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The importance of this election, held across the entire territory of your country for the first time since the restoration of the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is immense.

The ancient historical, religious and cultural commonalities and deep spiritual bonds between the peoples of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, two neighboring and Muslim countries, along with our shared interests of the two countries in various areas, have created a strong foundation for the expansion of relations between our states. I am convinced that during Your Excellency`s presidency, we will again witness the steady development of friendly and fraternal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you good health, success, and happiness and memorable days to the people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully yours,

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran