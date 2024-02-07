President of Turkiye makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

7 February 2024 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkish President extended heartfelt congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election and wished him continued success in his presidential tenure for further development of the country and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized once again that Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War and complete restoration of the country’s sovereignty under the leadership of the head of state holds paramount importance, extending his congratulations on the conduct of presidential elections across the entire territory of the country.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed their confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendly, brotherly relations and strategic partnership will continue to develop and strengthen in all areas in the future and that both countries and peoples will advance together shoulder to shoulder in line with the "One nation, two states" principle.

During the phone conversation, they shared their opinions on the prospects for cooperation.

