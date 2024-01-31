Ukrainian Energy Ministry thanks Azerbaijan for its support

31 January 2024 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Under the coordination of the Energy Ministry in January 2024, Ukraine received another batch of assistance from Azerbaijani partners, including 25 cargoes of energy equipment for reconstruction works, Azernews reports, citing Ukrainian Energy Ministry.

"Quick and high-quality renewal of energy equipment during the war is a challenge for energy workers. But thanks to partners, Ukraine can promptly restore damaged facilities, thus strengthening energy security," said Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

In total, since March 2022, Ukraine has received from Azerbaijan 92 cargoes of energy equipment weighing more than 1,585 tons, including 51 power transformers, 111 transformer substations, and other equipment. Thanks to this assistance from partners, Ukraine has carried out a large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector - more than 2.2 GW of capacity has been added to the energy system.

This is the fourth tranche of aid from Azerbaijan.

It includes:

transformer substations,

power transformer,

wires,

disconnectors and other equipment for rehabilitation and repair works.

The equipment received from Azerbaijan between November 2023 and January 2024 has been distributed among 24 enterprises in the energy sector, namely operators of electricity distribution systems, heat supply, gas, coal, and nuclear enterprises.

"We thank our partners for this support. The provided equipment is used by Ukrainian power engineers to restore facilities that continue to be subjected to hostile shelling, particularly in frontline regions.

"The works carried out make it possible to keep the stable operation of the energy system and meet the needs of consumers in electricity and heat supply," Galushchenko said.

