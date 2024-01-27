Azerbaijan postpones visit of Dutch FM

27 January 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has postponed visit of the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark answering a question from local media about Slot's statements in the Dutch parliament.

"Unfortunately, the Dutch official once again made an accusatory statement in response to the inquiry of the representatives of the Parliament and clearly distorted the statements of the Azerbaijani side. This is not the first time that such irresponsible views have been voiced by the officials of European countries. These statements, while being attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, are examples of a biased approach to post-conflict realities in our region," said Hajizada.

He noted that such views are absolutely unacceptable.

"Regarding the intention of the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands to visit our country, it is known that this visit has been postponed by Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side has informed the opposite side that during the visit, Azerbaijan intends to discuss only bilateral relations, not Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process or internal issues of Azerbaijan," added the spokesperson.

---

