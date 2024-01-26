AZERNEWS releases another print issue

26 January 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on January 26.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Why PACE not worried about Azerbaijan twenty-three years ago?"; "Target for 2027: Aligning strategies between Azerbaijan, EU on gas resources"; "National Art Museum embarks upon groundbreaking projects"; "January 20: History of national liberation written in blood" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.