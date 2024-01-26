Foreign Media :Europe depends on Azerbaijan for energy

26 January 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

The video material prepared by the Turkish TV channel Haber Global included ideas in the context of relations between Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE, Azernews reports.

It was noted that this is not the first scandalous decision of the PACE:

"Thoughts similar to the accusations made against Azerbaijan have been repeatedly expressed against Turkiye. They were involved in the Armenian lobby and lobbying activities led by France against Azerbaijan, especially with regard to the Second Garabagh War in 2020 and the anti-terrorist measures implemented on 19-20 September 2023."

The topic also pointed out that PACE has never adopted a single decision or resolution against Armenia during its 30-year occupation:

"Double standards, polarisation usually generate hatred in civilisations and societies. Azerbaijan suffered great losses while liberating the occupied lands and fighting to save the homeland. And in Europe, instead of support, a political situation was created centered on supporting Armenia and Armenian gangs. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan won. Armenians lobby through France and submit reports to PACE. If the institution sets double standards with these decisions, there are steps to be taken on the other side," the TV channel emphasized.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan became a full member of the Council of Europe and PACE in 2001. Yesterday, some European parliamentarians questioned the authority of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE and made unimaginable accusations against it. Taking this into account, the Azerbaijani delegation made a broad and detailed statement to the PACE. Against the background of intolerable racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia in PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend cooperation with PACE and participation in the organisation indefinitely.

After the statement, the delegation left the meeting place.

